WR commissions new foot over bridge at Naigaon station

Western Railway has successfully undertaken various infrastructural upgradation and augmentation works for the convenience of passengers. In continuation to this, a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB) has been commissioned on 1st December, 2022 at Naigaon station in the Mumbai suburban section, for the convenience as well as safety of passengers.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Rly, a new Foot Over Bridge has been commissioned & opened for public use at Naigaon station on the north side. The new FOB is 34 m long and its width is 6 meters and connects the west side circulating area with Platform Nos. 1, 2 & 3 . This new FOB has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 5.4 crores.

Thakur stated that with this new FOB, total 12 FOBs have been commissioned in the financial year 2022-23 between Churchgate & Dahanu Road, taking the total to 145 FOBs. The FOBs commissioned this year are at Virar, Nallasopara, Naigaon, Bhayandar, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar Road, Dadar, Grant Road and Matunga Road stations, including two skywalks viz. Andheri Skywalk and another one connecting Bandra Terminus to suburban network at Khar Road station. These efforts will go a long way to control the menace of trespassing as well as combat the problems such as overcrowding on bridges, etc. Western Railway urges its valued customers to care for their precious life and not to trespass railway tracks. Always use FOB, Subway, Escalators & Lifts to crossover and change platforms.