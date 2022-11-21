Western Railway hosts All India Railway Weightlifting Championships at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex, Mumbai

Western Railway Sports Association (WRSA) hosted the 69th Men & 8th Women All India Railway Weightlifting Championship for the year 2022-23 at Mahalaxmi Sports Complex, Mumbai. Men’s Weightlifting Team of Western Railway won the Men Championship and the Women’s Team is the runners-up in their category. With these outstanding feat, Western Railway’s Weightlifting Team has clinched the Overall Champions Trophy. Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway & Patron of WRSA was the Chief Guest and graced the prize distribution & closing ceremony which was held on 18th November, 2022.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, around 275 Weightlifters which included 50 Women Weightlifters and 35 coaches from across 15 Railway Zones/Units participated in this Championship. The Championship saw the participation of several acclaimed Weightlifters including Arjuna Awardees, Weightlifters who participated in International events & Officials from different Zonal Railways. The participants contested in 10 Weight categories, each for Men and Women. Western Railway’s Men’s Weightlifting Team secured the first position. WR Women’s Weightlifting Team also performed splendidly. They secured second position in the women’s category & were the runners-up. With these outstanding performances, Western Railway has clinched the Overall Champions Trophy.

Thakur stated that the Championships was held under the supervision of 33 nominated Referees by Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB). The All India Railway Weightlifting Championship 2022-23 was hosted & organized by Western Railway Sports Association from 15th to 18th November, 2022. WR’s talented sportspersons have achieved new milestones and brought laurels for the organization. Western Railway is proud of its sportspersons and wish them success for their upcoming events & tournaments.