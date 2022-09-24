Top HR Recognition for NTPC

NTPC Ltd has been recognized as one of the “Top Organizations with Best Workplace Practices” at the Times Ascent Presents 21st Edition of ASIA PACIFIC HRM CONGRESS held in Bengaluru. The Award is endorsed by the CHRO Asia and the certification is provided by the World Federation of HR Professionals.

Award was received Milan Kumar, GM (HR), Northern Region.

The Award is given to organizations which have embraced innovation as a part of their own ‘cult’ & built that into the fabric strategy of the business.

The recognition signifies NTPC’s unflinching commitment towards achieving excellence in development and management of Human Resources through continuous process improvement, increasing employee engagement, focussed learning and development, providing career and growth opportunity and employee welfare. It is an outcome of NTPC’s “People Before PLF” approach which is the guiding philosophy behind the entire gamut of HR policies thus building an enabling and engaging progressive work culture.