Swachhata Pakhwada-2022 begins on Central Railway with Swachhata Pledge

Alok Singh, Additional General Manager, Central Railway administered the Swachhata Pledge to Principal Heads of Departments of Central Railway, Officers and Staff at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Swachhata Pakhwada is being observed from 16.9.2022 to 02.10.2022 all over the Railways with a view to ensure visible improvement in cleanliness at stations, trains, offices, colonies, workshops, maintenance depots, hospitals, etc.

Railway officers and Staff of Central Railway Headquarters and all Divisions, pledged to commit towards cleanliness and devote time for cleanliness 100 hrs per year i.e. two hours per week to voluntarily work for cleanliness, create awareness against single use plastics, minimise use of plastics and initiate the quest for cleanliness with self, family, locality, village and workplace.

At various offices, units, and depots, shramdaan and tree plantation activities were organised, inculcate awareness about the plastic prohibition and organised the distribution of cloth bags in collaboration with NGOs and charitable institutions. Various works regarding environment and cleanliness project initiated.