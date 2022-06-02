Son of Manipur felicitated with President’s Medal for Gallantry

In an investiture ceremony organized by GC CRPF Imphal, Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, Asst. Comdt, presently posted in 109 Bn CRPF was felicitated with 2 bars of President’s Medal for Gallantry (PMG) today by Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS, IGP M&N Sector CRPF Imphal.

L. Ibomcha Singh was posted in Kashmir on 31/12/2017 where he got information of a fidayeen attack on CRPF camp in Lethpora, Pulwama. He rushed to the spot with his troops and in an extremely difficult operation that lasted for two days, he not only rescued 5 CRPF personnel trapped in Type IV Quarters, but also gunned down three militants namely Fardeen Ahmad Khanday, Manzoor Ahmed Baba and one unidentified foreign militant in a fierce close quarter battle. In the operation, his vehicle was also hit by UBGL grenade fired by the militants but because of his quick presence of mind and gallant act, he could exit from the vehicle unharmed.

In another incident on 17/10/2018, firing took place between militants and CRPF troops during Cordon and Search Operation at Fateh Kadal, Srinagar. L. Ibomcha Singh, led the troops bravely and involved in fierce gun battle with the militants. In the operation two LET Terrorists and one 1 Over Ground Worker was killed and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

In both the above incidents, L. Ibomcha Singh, was awarded PMG with 2nd Bar. He was also awarded 1 PPMG.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Kumar Agrawal, IPS appreciated the dare devil acts of the officer and expressed that such bravery and valor acts of the Force personnel bring pride and laurels to the whole organization. He encouraged all the Officers and jawans present to exhibit similar courage and gallant acts in discharging their duties. L. Ibomcha Singh, expressed his gratitude to the CRPF and MHA, Govt of India for recognizing his role and rewarding with PMGs. He is resident of Wangkhie Ningthem Pukhri Mapal, Imphal East, Manipur and joined CRPF in the year 2013 and rendered his services in Kashmir Valley for more than six years from 2014 to 2020, where he got 1 PPMG and 3 PMG with bars. His wife is Senjam Kiranbala, a Medical Officer, Manipur Health Department and parents are L. Deben Singh, retd. Sr. Accontant, AG office and L. Anoubi, a house-maker.