SJVN felicitated as Investor Partner in Uttar Pradesh During Investor Meet Ground Breaking Ceremony

SJVN has been felicitated by Government of Uttar Pradesh for investing more than 1000 Crore in the state, during 3rd Investor Meet Ground Breaking Ceremony. The event was chaired by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. During the ceremony investment agreements amounting to more than Rs.80,000 Crore were signed. SJVN is investing this amount by implementing three Solar Power Projects in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

Government of Uttar Pradesh organized Investor Meet, Ground Breaking Ceremony- 3 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow to felicitate the major investor partners.

Akhileshwar Kumar Singh, Director (Finance) represented SJVN in the ceremony, which was also attended by Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Chief GM and Surendra Singh, Head of Project, 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project.

Sh. Akhileshwar Kumar Singh informed that SJVN has bagged three (3) grid connected Solar Power Projects in Uttar Pradesh through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding Process with a cumulative capacity of 200 MW on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis.

Sh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director informed that the 75 MW Solar Power Project is at village Parasan Tehsil Kalpi, District Jalaun, while another 75 MW Solar Power project is at village Gurhah Tehsil Orai, District Jalaun and third 50 MW Solar Power Project is at village Gujarai Tehsil Akbarpur, District Kanpur Dehat. With these three solar power projects, SJVN is investing around Rs. 1057 Crores in Uttar Pradesh. The 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Project is scheduled to be commissioned in August, 2022 and remaining two projects are expected to be commissioned by May, 2023. Once commissioned these projects will cumulatively generate 434 MU in a year. During construction of these projects’ employment opportunities equivalent to 53,000-man days will be created.

SJVN has a total portfolio of around 31500 MW and now has Power Projects of more than 31 GW capacity under operation & different stages of development. These recent additions of New Projects are leading the company towards actualizing its Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040.