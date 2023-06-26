Seafarers Club inaugurated at JNPA on International Seafarers Day

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Tourism inaugurated the Seafarers Club at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), on Sunday on the occasion of the International Seafarers Day. The International day for the Seafarers is observed on June 25 with an aim to acknowledge and appreciate the exceptional contribution made by seafarers worldwide to international

maritime trade, the global economy, and society as a whole.

The state-of-the-art club, located within JNPA premises, provides a welcoming and comfortable space for seafarers. The club will serve as a perfect gateway for maritime professionals during their time on land. Being one of the premier ports in India, JNPA recognizes the invaluable contributions made by seafarers to the maritime industry. The Seafarers Club aims to support and enhance the well-being of these hardworking individuals, offering them a range of amenities and services that will make their stay in JNPA more enjoyable.

Pointing out the significant role seafarers play in strengthening the country’s economy, Shripad Yesoo Naik, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways & Tourism, said, “JNPA has been serving the maritime industry for the past 34 years and has contributed immensely to the country’s economy. We should appreciate the excellent work it has been doing for the betterment of the maritime sector. And this Seafarers Club is an example of that. I am happy that the port has taken cognizance of the problems and issues faced by the seafarers. The government is committed to resolve the challenges faced by the seafarers.”

“Seafarers strengthen India's economy by sacrificing a lot. They realise that growth of shipping industry will help India grow, so we should provide every possible help to the community.

Support from the state government as well as local authorities is need of the hour. Besides, all other ports should come forward and work hand-in-hand to improve facilities at the port which will help the sector and the country prosper,” the minister added.

In his speech, Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Deputy Chairman, JNPA, thanked the union Minister of State for gracing the occasion and said that the club with state-of-the-art amenities would be enhanced further and called all seafarers to take advantage of the facilities available at the facility.

Ashish Shelar, MLA; Mahesh Baldi, MLA and other dignitaries of the Maritime sector, and senior management of JNPA also attended the function.