e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India wins toss, opts to bat first against New ZealandMumbai: 9 international travellers including one from South Africa test positive for COVID-19India reports 9,216 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:03 PM IST

RITES celebrates Constitution Day

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

RITES Ltd, the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, on November 26, celebrated Constitution Day to commemorate the 72th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. To mark the occasion, Preamble to the Constitution was read out by the RITES fraternity. Also, a hybrid seminar on ‘Importance of Constitution Day of India’ was organized for employees. Chandrashekhar Rawandale, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Noida, was the key speaker at the seminar, which was attended by the management and senior officials of the company. RITES officials across the country also joined the seminar through video-conferencing.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:03 PM IST
Advertisement