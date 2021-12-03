RITES celebrates Constitution Day

RITES Ltd, the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, on November 26, celebrated Constitution Day to commemorate the 72th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. To mark the occasion, Preamble to the Constitution was read out by the RITES fraternity. Also, a hybrid seminar on ‘Importance of Constitution Day of India’ was organized for employees. Chandrashekhar Rawandale, Director, Symbiosis Law School, Noida, was the key speaker at the seminar, which was attended by the management and senior officials of the company. RITES officials across the country also joined the seminar through video-conferencing.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:03 PM IST