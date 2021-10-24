e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:01 PM IST

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF conclave on Swarnim Vijay Varsh Conclave in Bengaluru

FPJ Bureau
“On behalf of the Indian Air Force, I welcome each one of you to Chandan Singh Convention Centre at Air Force Station Yelahanka for the Swarnim Vijay Varsh conclave being hosted by the IAF to commemorate 50 years of India’s greatest military triumph against Pakistan in 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The genesis of the 13-day military conflict emanates from 1970 elections in East Pakistan, wherein Bangabandhu Shiekh Mujibur Rehman’s Awami League party secured a clear majority. Pakistani military tried to scuttle the election results by a brutal crackdown and imposing martial law resulting in mass flow of refugees to India,” said Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the inauguration of the conclave.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:01 PM IST
