Power Minister R. K. Singh reviews the construction progress and safety aspects of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project (2000 MW)

The Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister Shri R. K. Singh held a meeting in New Delhi to review the progress of Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (2000 Mega Watts) located in Arunachal Pradesh/Assam being executed by NHPC Ltd.

The Power Minister reviewed the construction progress, safety aspects related to the project and preparedness required to be undertaken in view of upcoming monsoon season. Head of the Project presented the current status of the progress achieved in various work packages along with the detailing of safety considerations, its preparedness as per laid down technical standards in view of ensuing monsoon months. The project has achieved significant progress in dam concreting (14 blocks achieved top level of 210 meters and balance 2 blocks to be completed by June 2023), 37 meter of Dam height has been raised with concrete pouring of more than 2.5 lakhs cubic meters during last 06 months which is a remarkable feat. Further, the River facing wall of Power House has been raised up to safe elevation of 116m and Tail Race Channel has been completed for all Units. The Water Conductor System is almost ready now.

After the review, the Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the work progress and directed NHPC to move ahead with all necessary safety precautions. CMD NHPC assured that the company is striving to commission the first unit with 250 MW capacity in coming December or January, 2024.

The meeting was attended by Secretary (Power) MoP along with other senior officers from the Ministry, Central Electricity Authority and NHPC.