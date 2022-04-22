PM Modi Inaugurates & lays foundation stone of projects in Dahod & Panchmahal, Gujarat worth Rs 22K crore

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi attended the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod today where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. The Prime Minister inaugurated projects worth over Rs 1400 crore. He inaugurated Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed on Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city. Prime Minister also inaugurated five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore. These projects include Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) Building, Storm water drainage system, Sewerage works, Solid Waste Management System and Rain Water Harvesting System. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs. 120 crore were provided to 10,000 tribal of Panchmahal and Dahod districts. Prime Minister also inaugurated 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others.

Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore. Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. It will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people. Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of various projects of the State government worth around Rs 550 crore. This includes water supply related projects worth about Rs. 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs. 175 crores, works related to Dudhimati river project, GETCO Substation at Ghodia, among others. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Darshana Jardosh, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel and many Ministers from the Gujarat Government were among those present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi recalled his long association with the local tribal community and credited their blessings for inspiring him to undertake service of the nation. He also credited their support and blessing for a scenario where all the problems of tribal communities and specially those of women are being addressed by the double engine government at centre and the state. Among the projects that have been inaugurated today, one is a scheme related to drinking water and the other is a project related to making Dahod a smart city, he said. This will bring ease of life for the mothers and daughters of the region. He said Dahod will contribute to Make in India campaign as Rs 20 thousand crore worth of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives is coming up at the Production Unit in Dahod. He recalled how the railway area of Dahod was dying when he used to visit the servant quarters in the area long ago. He took pledge to revive the railway set up of the area and expressed happiness today when that dream is being realized. He said that this huge investment will provide new opportunities to the youth of area. Railway, he noted, is getting upgraded in all aspects and manufacturing of such advanced locomotive is indication of India’s prowess. “The demand for electric locomotives is increasing in foreign countries. Dahod will play a big role in meeting this demand. India is now one of the few countries in the world that makes powerful loco of 9 thousand horsepower”, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:47 PM IST