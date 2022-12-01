Now pay GST through City Union Bank

Goods and Services Tax Network, under the auspices of the GST Council, has included City Union Bank as one of the banks available for paying GST. Now all City Union Bank customers can pay their GST dues payable to the Government through their bank account on the GST Portal. Customers need to select City Union Bank and pay the tax amount. The addition of CUB by the GST Council to the existing list of banks is an added credential to the robust technology platform of City Union Bank. CUB has always been offering numerous innovative offering to SME & Corporate customers to enable easy and safe financial transactions.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. N. Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank said, “We use advanced technology to enable our customers make their financial transactions easy, safe and secure. As we are a bank focussed on MSME customers, they would now find it convenient to pay GST through CUB”.

City Union Bank has been in the forefront of offering latest technology and innovative solutions to suit the needs of our customers. Our Digital solutions

include - Digital Signatures, QR code, Video KYC and Digital payment solutions Viz., UPI 123pay, payment on the go through wearables, enhanced payment

limit for online transactions and soft launch of voice biometric authentication for mobile banking.