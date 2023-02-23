NMIMS Vice Chancellor inaugurates Blood Donation Thalassemia Screening Camp

The Rotary Club of Bombay West, in association with C. B. Patel Research Centre and Rotary D G Goenka Blood Bank, organized a blood donation and thalassemia screening camp on 21st February 2023 at the Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce. The camp was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of NMIMS, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, in the presence of the President of the Rotary Club of Bombay West, Dharmendra Sharma, the Dean of the School, Prof. Sangeeta Kher, and the Head of C B Patel Research Centre Dr. Munira Momin and Prof. Niyati. Dr. Bhat encouraged the students to come forward for such a noble cause and also get screened for thalassemia.

The main objective of the camp was to raise awareness about thalassemia and encourage blood donation to help those in need. The total beneficiaries of the camp were 205 individuals who participated in the screening and blood donation.

President Dharmendra Sharma expressed his gratitude towards the CBPRC Trustees Harish Chitalia and Chairman Dr. Jayant Gandhi for their support in organizing such camps on a regular basis in all the colleges of SVKM and NMIMS. He also informed that last month, a similar camp was held at SVKM's BNCP, where more than 700 individuals got benefited.

From the Rotary Club of Bombay West, Past President Anand Gupta and Director Medical Mahesh Kokate graced the occasion. They appreciated the students who came forward and emphasized the importance of regular blood donation.

The Dean of the School, Prof. Sangeeta Kher, said, "We are pleased to participate in this noble cause. We hope that this camp will help raise awareness about thalassemia and encourage more students to donate blood regularly."

The Head of C B Patel Research Centre Dr. Munira stated, "Thalassemia is a serious genetic disorder that requires consistent efforts to educate the public about it. We are glad to partner with the Rotary Club of Bombay West in this initiative."

Overall, the blood donation and thalassemia screening camp held by the Rotary Club of Bombay West was a resounding success. Many students came forward to contribute to this noble cause and benefit from the camp.

