Mumbai's 'Green' Diwali: Adani Electricity Makes History with 100% Renewable Electricity

Diwali, the festival of lights, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. Adani Electricity's unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship beautifully aligns with these timeless values.

Adani Electricity is thrilled to announce a historic milestone on this auspicious day of Diwali, marking a significant step on our journey towards a Sustainable Future. Today, we illuminate not only homes but also hearts as we celebrated the festival of lights with a promise of a cleaner and brighter future.

For the very first time in history, 3 million households and establishments, comprising over 12 million Mumbaikars, were powered entirely by "clean" renewable energy sources. This monumental achievement underscores our dedication to sustainable development and responsible environmental practices.

On 12th November 2023, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM, we met the electricity needs of our customers by relying on renewable sources, including solar and wind. During this uninterrupted 4-hour period, the city was powered by clean energy.

In 2023, we have successfully met up to 38% of its consumers' electricity requirements from renewable sources, and our commitment remains unwavering to reach our target of 60% by 2027. By harnessing renewables, we take a giant leap toward reducing the carbon footprint of our beloved city.

Kandarp Patel, Managing Director of Adani Electricity, expressed his delight, stating, "Achieving 100% Renewable Energy is a First and a Significant milestone in Mumbai's Energy Transition, demonstrating that Renewables can significantly power Mumbai City with Reliable and Sustainable Electricity at competitive Tariffs. By lighting up Mumbai with Renewables, we not only celebrate the festival of lights but also the festival of a sustainable future."

We are pleased to share this ground-breaking news with all Mumbaikars, who have been a part of this historic journey.

