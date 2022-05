Matunga Gymkhana Members felicitate the outgoing President Dr. Kishore M. Shah for his 18 years of Honorary service to the institute at the AGM held last Sunday. Dr. Shah is a distinguished alumnus of UDCT/ICT and is an Author of various books on Chemical Technology.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:02 PM IST