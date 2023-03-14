Kotak Life Insurance associates with NPSS for free early breast cancer detection

Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Kotak Life) has associated with Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti (NPSS) to provide free early breast cancer detection to under-privileged women in Mumbai and nearby districts through a Mobile Medical van equipped with Thermalytix screening machines.

With Breast Cancer incidences on the rise in India, this initiative aims to spread awareness about early detection treatment among women. Under this initiative we are using No Touch - No See technology, that uses Thermalytix which is a computer-aided diagnostics engine to detect breast malignancy from thermal variations. The van will have a all female staff on board to ensure a safe experience for women during the test with remote support from a qualified Radiologist.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited said, “We are happy to support Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti that does excellent work in improving access to crucial medical treatments through a combination of subsidized and free outreach. As a part of our CSR initiative, Kotak Life is committed to work with impactful associates that addresses important health concerns in the country.”

Dr. Shrikant Badwe, President, Nana Palkar Smruti Samiti said, "With the motto Rugna Seva - Ishwar Seva, we are proud of rendering untiring service to under-privileged patients for last 55 years. We are happy to partner with Kotak Life to be able to reduce breast cancer through early detection. With their continued support, we hope to take this initiative to women in various areas of Mumbai and nearby districts of Thane, Palghar, and Navi Mumbai.”