Jio launches True 5G in all six states of the North-East circle

Reliance Jio announced the launch of its True 5G services across all 6 states of North-East circle by connecting 7 cities namely, Shillong, Imphal, Aizawl, Agartala, Itanagar, Kohima, and Dimapur with the transformational Jio True 5G network.

Such a large rollout that covers every state in the North-East circle is testimony to Jio’s commitment towards the development of the circle. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available in every town and taluka of the North-Eastern states.

Amongst the numerous benefits of True 5G, healthcare has the potential to save lives in difficult times even in the remotest far-flung areas. Revolutionary solutions such as Jio Community Clinic medical kit, AR-VR-based healthcare with Jio Glass, and Smart Healthcare Solutions like Tele Radiology, and Connected Ambulance are truly enriching lives. These healthcare solutions can enhance quality healthcare in urban India and assist in spreading quality healthcare infrastructure to the remotest areas of the country, thereby touching over a billion lives.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “Jio is proud to announce the launch of True 5G services in all the six states of North-East Circle from today.

This advanced technology will bring significant benefits to the people of the North-East, particularly in the field of healthcare with its reliable wireless network. Additionally, it will enhance various sectors such as agriculture, education, e-governance, IT, SME, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, and many more.

Jio True 5G has already reached 191 cities in less than 4 months of its beta launch. Our engineers are working tirelessly to ensure that every Indian can experience the transformational power and exponential benefits of True-5G technology. We are grateful to the State Governments for their support in digitizing the North-East circle.”

Starting 27th January, Jio users in 7 cities across 6 States of Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shillong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, by which they can experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

