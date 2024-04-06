International Conference on Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era at VIT-AP University

VIT-AP School of Business at VIT-AP University, in collaboration with the University of Newcastle, Australia and the International Institute for Better Future, Australia, organized International Conference on Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era (ICISD’24) today. The two days’ seminar on 5th and 6th April 2024, will highlight the key objective of exploring the convergence of innovation and sustainability in today's digital landscape.

With a rich agenda encompassing keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical sessions, and interactive forums, ICISD’24 brought together a diverse community of scholars, researchers, and industry practitioners. The event served as a platform to explore cutting-edge strategies, emerging technologies, and best practices driving both business growth and environmental stewardship.

Dr. Arunkumar Sivakumar, Dean In-charge of VSB, VIT-AP University, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting the tone for two days of engaging discussions. Dr. Suhail Ahmad Bhat provided an overview of the conference objectives, emphasizing its significance in fostering dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders.

Inaugurating the event, Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor of VIT-AP University, underscored the importance of international collaborations and memoranda of understanding (MOUs) in advancing the university's academic endeavors. He highlighted the university's commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs through its Innovation and Incubation Centre, encouraging participants to leverage these resources. Dr. Reddy also shared notable achievements of the university, including significant publications and patents, and emphasized the focus on commercializing these innovations.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, Registrar of VIT-AP University, emphasized the need for sustainable policy implications in the current digital era, advocating for innovation integrated with robust policy and risk management frameworks.

Mr. Paps Muppa, Design Recruiting at JP Morgan Chase, USA, served as the Chief Guest, enlightening participants on the evolving technological landscape and the imperative for businesses to embrace innovation and sustainability for success in the digital era. He emphasized the role of collaborative efforts in addressing complex challenges and driving positive change, particularly through disruptive technological innovations.

Dr. Mardy Chiah, Associate Professor at Newcastle Business School, Australia, graced the event as the Guest of Honour, highlighting the importance of sustainability in financial business models and the role of fintech and digital financial literacy in today's economy.

Dr. Ravindra Dhuli, Dean-Research at VIT-AP University, and Ms. Jayasree Gopal from Newcastle University, also shared their insights during the event.

Dr. Seethalakshmi concluded the inaugural session with a vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions. Dr. Mohd. Abdul Muqeet Maaz adeptly compered the session, ensuring a seamless flow of events.

Over the course of two days, ICISD’24 featured presentations of 109 papers across 9 technical sessions, fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among attendees.