ICG coordinates rescue of Greek national

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai has successfully coordinated recovery of Manover Board (MOB) of Papadopoulous Donysis, a Greek national, employed as 2nd officer on board MV Galini. In the morning hours of 27 Feb 22, MRCC, Mumbai received a distress call from MV Galini while the vessel was operating around 625 Nautical Miles west of Agatti Island.

Considering the gravity of situation and fulfilling the ICG mandate of providing assistance to distressed mariner at Sea, MRCC, Mumbai promptly diverted MV Barzan towards the MOB position being the nearest vessel (60 N miles) for augmenting Search and Rescue efforts. On continuous search in and around the datum, MV Barzan reported sighting the Person in Water and immediately headed for recovery. On successful recovery of the Greek national, it was informed that the recovered person is in healthy condition and stable.

Yet again, MRCC Mumbai with a positive stride and true to the motto of ICG, vindicated the adage “YATRA, TATRA, SARVATRA” and reinstated faith of merchant marine.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:19 PM IST