Harshit Rao of CRPF Public School, Rohini secures AIR 268 in NEET-2021

Harshit Rao, an student of country’s largest Paramilitary Force CRPF’s Public School at Rohini, has secured AIR-268 in NEET-2021. Harshit passed his Higher Secondary School examination from CRPF Public School, Rohini last year and had been preparing for NEET for 3-4 years. Harshit’s father Sh. Rajeev Kumar Rao, an Assistant Commandant in CRPF is presently posted at the Force Headquarters, Delhi. Harshit has been consistently inspired with the achievements of his elder sisters namely Aparna Rao, alumni of IIM and Dr. Anjana Rao, AIIMS, New Delhi. Even during the world-wide Covid Pandemic crisis, Harshit remained ambitious towards his goal by putting constant and sincere efforts towards his studies. Harshit says, the credit to the instant success goes to the inspiration coming from the family and teachers as well as to the regular studies, which involved practicing of previous years’ question papers. Calling this success a milestone of his career, Harshit intends to bring about new innovations in the field of medical sciences with advanced use of emerging technologies.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:00 PM IST