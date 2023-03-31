General Manager Western Railway Conducts Inpection Of Mumbai Suburban Section

Ashok Kumar Misra – General Manager of Western Railway conducted inspection of Mumbai suburban section and travelled by local train on March 29, 2023. He interacted with the commuters for their feedback and suggestions. Misra also conducted inspection of Borivali station. GM was accompanied by Niraj Verma, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, GM Misra visited Borivali station and conducted extensive inspection of the station premises. During the course of inspection, he inspected the circulating area at both east & west sides of the station. He directed the concerned to take appropriate measures to improve the circulating area for the convenience of passengers and to provide pathway near PF 1/2 for additional entry/exit. He also inspected the cleanliness of toilet blocks, water vending machines, visited the catering units and checked the Expiry date of products, quality of food, No Bill No Payment board, etc. GM also visited the ‘One Station One Product’ stall at the station and enquired about the products kept for sale as well as daily quantity sale of products. He instructed to display proper signages at Platforms for the benefit of passengers. He also instructed for the removal of unauthorized banners displayed at the platform.

Thakur further informed that GM Misra boarded a Churchgate bound local train and interacted with passengers. He took stock of their suggestions & feedback and assured to look into their concerns. The commuters were happy by the gesture and provided their positive feedback.