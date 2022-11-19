General Manager Central Railway reviews the preparation of dismantling work of the Carnac Road Over Bridge

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway reviewed the details of impending dismantling work of Carnac Road Over Bridge to be done on 19/20.11.2022.

Guiding the officers, Lahoti said that all Departments i.e construction, Engineering, Electrical, Operating, Commercial and RPF should ensure proper management of Block. He also said that all dismantling related works should be completed at the targetted time.

To ensure smooth and disruption free services during the block, Lahoti said that Proper & regular announcement of the short termination/short origination of Mail/Express trains & Suburban trains should be made and emphasised on using Bulk SMS to all passengers regarding short termination/ short origination of their respective trains.

During the meeting, the General Manager also instructed about the arrangements of help desks at major stations & proper bus arrangements to be done in coordination with BEST and MSRTC for the convenience of the passengers. Ensuring the safety aspects, RPF should co- ordinate with GRP and State Police and sufficient force personnel to be deputed at various stations during the Block period.

Regarding the Dismantling preparation, Lahoti also instructed the officials to thoroughly pre-check the machines and ensure their proper functioning.

Manoj Sharma Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), Mukul Jain, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Rajesh Arora, Principal Chief Engineer, N P Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, A.K. Shrivastav Principal Chief Signal & Telecom Engineer, Ajoy Sadany, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, R. K. Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, H.S. Chaturvedi Chief Engineer (Construction), Ity Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (PS), K.N. Singh, Chief Commercial Manager (PM) and other Officers were present on the occasion.