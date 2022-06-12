Finance Minister inaugurates BEL Mini Smart Colony

Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, virtually inaugurated BEL’s Mini Smart Colony at BEL-Bangalore Complex, Jalahalli, Bangalore, today (June 9, 2022) in the august presence of Dinesh Kumar Batra, Director (Finance) & CFO, and Shrikant Walgad, IAS, Chief Vigilance Officer. The project has been completed under the guidance of Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, and Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex). This is part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations being co-ordinated by Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) in association with the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) as part of the overall campaign of the Ministry of Finance.

BEL’s Homeland Security & Smart cities SBU along with the Software SBU, Engineering Services and Human Resources teams worked jointly to make BEL’s Smart Colony a reality.

Solar power, waste recycling, rainwater harvesting, pedestrian friendly pathways, energy efficient street lighting and abundant greenery (including a herbal garden) are part of BEL’s Smart Colony. An app, BEST NISA (Bharat Electronics Smart Township – Nivasi Seva App), has been designed specially to cater to the needs of the Colony residents. Another app, BEST NISPA (Bharat Electronics Smart Township – Nivasi Samasya Parihaara App), has been developed for responders from Engineering Services Division. An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which is manned 24 x 7, monitors the dashboard displaying the real-time data and analytics along with situational awareness through GIS map.

BEL is executing 17 Smart Cities across India as part of the Smart City Mission of the Government of India.

BEL is participating in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Exhibition being organised at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, from June 9 to 12, 2022, as well as the Roundtable of CEOs of select PSEs on ‘Role of CPSEs in strategic sectors for a self-reliant India.’

BEL has planted more than 2,500 saplings across its 9 Units spread pan India.