ESIC felicitates donors to ESIC Hospitals during COVID-19 Pandemic

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Environment, Forests and climate change Bhupender Yadav on July 15, felicitated the donors who made generous donations of different equipment and material to ESIC Hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of State for Labour & Employment and Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Apurva Chandra and DG, ESIC Mukhmeet S. Bhatia were present on the occasion.