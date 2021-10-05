Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lakshadweep

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the country's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by reaching the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reached Lakshadweep on a two-day official visit. He was received and welcomed at Agatti airport by Union Territory Administrator Praful Patel. On reaching Kavaratti, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was given a guard of honor by the Indian Reserve Battalion force personnel. After this, Administrator Praful Patel gave a warm welcome to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. Residents of Lakshadweep also praised Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

On this occasion, while praising the people of Lakshadweep, he said that the true followers of Gandhiji, the people of Lakshadweep had fought against extremism, terrorism and Radicalism is denied. Rajnath Singh said that the patriotism of the Muslim population present in Lakshadweep should not be dared to be tested. Efforts have been made here to promote terrorism and fundamentalism, but the people here have failed them. He said that the people of this archipelago live hundreds of km from the mainland. but they are not far from our hearts.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:45 PM IST