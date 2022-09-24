Deccan Health Care wins ‘Best Scientific Supplements Manufacturer’ award

Deccan Health Care Ltd., a leading nutraceutical products company, has bagged ‘Best Scientific Supplements Manufacturer’ award at the prestigious ET Ascent National Award for excellence in the healthcare category. Mohita Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Deccan Health Care Limited received the acclaimed award at a glittering ceremony held at Taj, MG Road, Bengaluru.

Mohita is a London School of Economics & HBS alumni, an avid reader and keen to explore new avenues. She is credibly positioning high-impact nutrition intensive products reach the rural Indian population.

Receiving the award, Mohita Gupta, Chief Business Officer, Deccan Health Care Limited said, “We are honoured to receive the ET Ascent National Award. Today’s era is such a digitally acclimatised society that spending too much time on digital devices has become a very common phenomenon amongst children and adults alike. ‘I am just getting work done’, you might say, but chances are that all the digital screen time you accumulate could translate into neck, brain, and eye problems in the near future. Digital screen time has been proven to be detrimental to both the young and old, so it’s important that we learn self-care and focus on preventing what we predict may be a silent future pandemic. We are extremely proud to have developed scientifically backed nutraceuticals that are now becoming part of the modern household grocery list for many such lifestyle needs.”