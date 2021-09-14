Dabur rolls out ‘Vaccination on Wheels’ in Uttarakhand

Deepening its association with India's war against COVID-19, the world's leading Science-based Ayurveda major Dabur India Ltd has joined forces with the District Administration of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand to roll out 'Vaccination On Wheels', a door-to-door vaccination campaign to cover 21 villages in Rudrapur and Gadarpur blocks in the state. The week-long drive seeks to take COVID vaccines to the doorstep of every villager in these two blocks and help the state government in its mission to increase immunization penetration and achieve vaccination for all adults in the region.

“A special vehicle has been designed, which will travel to different villages in Rudrapur and Gadarpur blocks of Udham Singh Nagar district to vaccinate priority groups, including senior citizens and specially abled individuals. Since a number of residents, particularly from the villages, were finding it difficult to go to a vaccination centre, we decided to bring the facility to their doorstep. The 'vaccination on wheels' initiative would administer over 150 doses of COVID vaccines a day. Through this initiative, we have already helped vaccinate over 500 adults in these villages,” Dabur India Ltd CSR Head Mr. A Sudhakar said.

The 'Vaccination of Wheels' vehicle would cover 10 villages in Rudrapur block and 12 villages in Gadarpur block under this drive. The joint initiative will enable ease of access to vaccines for the underprivileged communities and build equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy.

“The Covid pandemic has already affected many lives and livelihood across the country. Vaccination is the best remedy available to fight this pandemic. With this initiative, our intent is to provide the community easy access to vaccines, accelerate the immunisation rate in the region. We are alongside working towards dispelling myths around vaccines and vaccination. This is in line with our motto of being dedicated to the Health & Well-Being of every Household,” Mr. Sudhakar added.

With COVID emerging as one of the biggest crises all of mankind has faced in the recent times, Dabur India Ltd realigned its CSR strategy to focus on fighting COVID and rolled out initiatives aimed at providing relief to COVID patients, frontline Police, Health and Sanitation workers, migrant workers and community members during these unprecedented times. As part of this, Dabur has lent support to various dedicated COVID Care Centres across India, besides supporting distressed families by providing them groceries and vegetables, Nutrition and Health Care products and face masks to tide over these troubled times.

