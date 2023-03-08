CR saves 57,114 tons carbon footprints in 2023-24 with 100% electrification on Solapur Division

Indian Railways is working in mission mode to become the largest Green Railways in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter” before 2030. Railways is guided by a holistic vision of being an environment friendly, efficient, cost effective, punctual and a modern carrier of passengers as well as the freight in order to serve the growing needs of New India.

Solapur railway division is one of the five railway divisions of the Central Railway on Indian Railways. This division is strategically located on main line of Mumbai-Chennai, Mumbai-Bengaluru and Mumbai-Hyderabad route. Karnataka Express, Udyan Express, Shatabdi Express, Hussain Sagar Express, Vande Bharat Express and Siddeshwar Express are major prestigious trains passing through this Division. Solapur Division is over 140 years old with main line stretching from Raichur to Pune/Manmad as a part of GIP Railway. After formation of Zonal Railways, later it became a part of South-Central Railway between 1966 to 1977, shedding some routes and re-gaining a part later, after it came back to Central Railway.

This division has 976 RKM and 1,792 TKM Broad gauge Route. Total installed Traction power supply capacity of the Division is 604 MVA covering 11 Traction Sub Stations. Railway Electrification in Ankai-Daund, Miraj-Kurduwadi, Daund-Solapur-Wadi and Kurduwadi-Latur Sections was completed in between 2014-2023. The 100% electrification of the Division was achieved with electrification of final patch of about 50 RKM between Ausa Road-Latur Road.

By achieving 100% electrification in this division, the eco-friendly mode of railway transportation has been ensured, thus reducing dependence on imported crude oil which in turn has resulted in saving of precious foreign exchange for the Nation. Besides, sectional capacity has also enhanced by eliminating detention due to traction changes.

Further, due to 100% electrification, reduction of annual fuel bill of about Rs. 122 Cr. has been effected, along with reduction in carbon emission of about 57,114.69 ton in current financial year.

Electrification offers advantages like:

• Environmental-friendly mode of transport

• Reduced dependence on imported diesel fuel, thereby saving precious foreign currency and reduced carbon footprints

• Reduced operating cost

• Haulage of heavier freight trains and longer passenger trains with high haulage capacity of Electric Locomotives leading to increased throughput

• Increased sectional capacity by eliminating detention on account of traction change