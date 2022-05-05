Chairman & CEO, Railway Board reviews the functioning of UCCC at Mumbai Central

V.K. Tripathi - Chairman & CEO, Railway Board visited the Unified Command & Control Centre (UCCC) at Divisional Railway Manager’s office, Mumbai Central on 1st May, 2022. He was accompanied by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway; Prakash Butani, General Manager (In-charge), Western Railway, Principal Heads of the Departments, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division and other senior railway officials of WR.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, V K Tripathi inspected the Unified Command & Control Centre thoroughly and appreciated the advanced technology. He also appreciated the functioning of the command centre which enables easy data collection, data monitoring and helps in taking real time decisions, improving safety and resource optimization. Thereafter, Tripathi interacted with media representatives. Addressing the gathering, he said that Indian Railways is progressing at a fast pace and is contributing immensely in the development of the nation. IR have electrified 80% of the entire network and will soon accomplish the target of 100% Electrification. He also informed that IR achieved the highest ever performance in the previous financial year in terms of New Line, Gauge Conversion, Doubling, Electrification, etc. IR also achieved 15% growth in freight loading in 2021 – 22 which is the highest ever growth in a financial year. He apprised that there is no paucity of funds & Indian Railways is getting full support from the Central Government to complete the projects.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:23 PM IST