Central Railway garners Rs 2.94 cr in first 15 days of Jan through intensive ticket checking over Mumbai Division

Mumbai Division of Central Railway in its endeavour to provide better services to bonafide rail users and also to curb ticketless travel, has regularly conducted intensive campaigns against ticketless and irregular travel and with the advent of Coronavirus also ensures wearing of Masks. Central Railway has the distinction of Highest Revenue earner through Ticket Checking amongst all zones in the first 9 months of this financial year.

Central Railway Mumbai Division, in the first 15 days of January-2022, detected 58,334 cases of ticketless/irregular travellers and an amount of Rs. 2.94 crore was realized as penalty. In addition to that, during the same period 715 without mask passengers were detected and Rs. 1.44 lakh as fine were realized as penalty. During this financial year from 01.4.2021 to 15.1.2022, a total of 10.12 lakh cases of ticketless/irregular travellers were detected over Mumbai Division realizing an amount of Rs.51.31 crore as penalty.

During the on-going Special Drive conducted by Railway Protection Force along with Ticket Checking Staff over Mumbai Suburban Trains to curb male passengers travelling in the ladies coaches, 188 cases have been detected and an amount of Rs. 1,28,070 was collected as fine, also 23 hawkers have been handed over to RPF for prosecution under section 144 of Railways Act during 14th to 16th January 2022.

Central Railway appeals to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets in order to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity & follow all norms mandated for Covid-19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 12:38 AM IST