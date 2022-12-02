Central Bank of India celebrates 73rd Constitution Day

Central Bank of India, Aurangabad Regional Office celebrated the 73rd Constitution Day on November 26, 2022 to raise awareness about the Constitution in "Amrit Kaal". Manoj Kumar Singh, Regional Head, Regional Office, Aurangabad garlanded the portrait of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution and lit the lamp. Baijnath Prasad, Deputy Regional Head/AKAM Co-ordinator read out the Hindi part of the Preamble of the Constitution with all the staff members. The officers/employees of the Regional Office Jayant, Gaurav Bhargava, Dinesh Singh, Sandeep Kothimbre, Ashish Moon, Tushar, Smt. Bhagya Shree, Pratima, Mayur etc. were present.

