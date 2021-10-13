Birla Global University, Axis Bank organise webinar on “Women in Motion”

Birla Global University (BGU) jointly organized a webinar with Axis Bank on the theme “Women in Motion”. Distinguished speaker of the session was Vaijayanti Naik, Senior Vice President and Head, Wholesale Banking, HR and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Axis Bank and Harish Iyer, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Axis Bank. The lecture sketched and emphasized on looking beyond the binary to a spectrum in terms of accepting diversity by embracing varied identities and differences, both visible and invisible.

The welcome address was delivered by esteemed Registrar Prof. Dr. B.K Das who encouraged the faculty and students and highlighted Birla Global University’s commitment towards diversity by creating an inclusive environment for growth and prosperity. The lecture was graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Professor (Dr.) P.P Mathur, Vice Chancellor sir emphasized on the value of the topic and relevancy of it in present scenario.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:07 PM IST