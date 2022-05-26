Bharat Electronics FY22 PAT at Rs 2,349 crore

Bharat Electronics Ltd's net profit for the March quarter stood at Rs 11.42 bln. The net profit rose 95.7% and total revenue was up 71.2%. The company's other income rose to 637.7 mln rupees from 571.7 mln rupees a year ago. In Jan-Mar, total expenditure, including finance cost, was at 48.62 bln rupees compared with 50.35 bln rupees a year ago. Finance cost declined to 40.5 mln rupees from 55.5 mln rupees a year ago. The tax outgo for the March quarter was at 3.85 bln rupees as against 5.78 bln rupees a year ago.

