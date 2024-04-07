Babus, mantris & buzz: Will Lok Sabha poll results decide Assembly wave in Maharashtra?

Owaisi’s candidate Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel to give tough fight again

Syed Imtiyaz Jaleel, a former journalist worked with Lokmat and NDTV, has again been fielded as an Aurangabad Lok Sabha candidate by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), an Asaduddin Owaisi’s Party in Maharashtra. In 2019 General Elections, Jaleel had made history on AIMIM’s ticket by defeating Chandrakant Khaire, strong candidate of Shiv Sena, in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar. Jaleel is whispered to be retaining the seat this time too, without the support of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, by virtue of his outstanding performance both in house and out. Multiple splits in existing parties like NCP, Shiv Sena in the state are likely to pave the way for Imtiyaz to win the seat easily?

Will Lok Sabha poll results decide Assembly wave in Maharashtra?

Whisper has it that the results of 48 Lok Sabha seats will be contributory factors in the Vidhan Sabha elections to be held just five months of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Maharashtra state, which witnessed political turmoil, will establish a new public mandate in October this year.

BUREAUCRACY

Love Kumar appointed as IG, SPG

Love Kumar has been appointed as IG, SPG. He is a 2004 batch IPS officer of UP cadre.

Umesh Chander Datta appointed as IG, SPG

Umesh Chander Datta has been appointed as IG, SPG. He is a 2000 batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre.

Justice Kumar appointed Presiding Officer, Securities Appellate Tribunal

Justice P. S. Dinesh Kumar, Former Chief Justice of High Court of Karnataka, has been appointed as Presiding Officer of the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

Ravi Kumar Meena quits IFoS to join IAS

Technical resignation tendered by Ravi Kumar Meena, IFoS, 2016 Batch, Rajasthan Cadre, from Indian Forest Service, has been accepted w e f July 30, 2023, following his appointment in IAS on the basis of results of CSE, 2022.

DK Sharma VRS application accepted

Deep Kumar Sharma’s application for voluntary retirement from Railway service has been accepted with effect from April 30, 2024. He is a SG, IRSE officer and is currently on deputation as JGM/SD/RLDA.

Anand Singh appointed ED (Proj), RLDA

Anand Singh, Chief Planning and Development Engineer (CPDE), Jabalpur, West Central Railway (WCR), has been selected for deputation to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as Executive Director (Projects) at Delhi for a period of three years. He is an Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer.

Tsewang Tharchin returns to parent cadre

Tsewang Tharchin, Financial Advisor, National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT), New Delhi, has been given premature repatriation to his parent cadre. He is a 2007 batch IA & AS officer.

Two IRS-IT officers get postings upon return from deputation

Shubham Agrawal has been appointed as Addl. CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry region upon return from deputation and Anil Dhaka was made as CIT (OSD) in the office of Principal CCIT, Jaipur, Rajasthan region upon return from deputation.

Dr Nirmala transferred to SR

Dr Narsimhan Nirmala has been transferred to Southern Railway and posted as PCMD/HQ Hospital by restoring the HAG post of PCMD/HQ hospital. Dr Nirmala is a NF-HAG, IRHS South Central Railway officer.

CCI extends last date for various posts

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had advertised vacancies for various posts including Adviser (FA), Adviser (Law), Director (Law), Director (Eco.), Jt. Director (IT) and Private Secretary. The CCI has extended the last date for receipt of applications for the said posts from April 25 to May 8.

Reshuffle of IPS officers in Odisha

IPS officers have been reshuffled in Odisha. Sanjay Kumar Kaushal has been appointed as IG, Central Range, while Prakash R was posted as DCP, Cuttack in the rank of DIGP. Similarly, Umashankar Dash was shifted as SP, Angul and Brijesh Kumar Rai as SP, Rourkela in the rank of DIGP. Besides, Ashish Kumar Singh, Kanwar Vishal Singh, Mitrabhanu Mahapatra and Sudanshu Sekhar Mishra have to report to State Police Headquarters for further posting.

Four IAS officers shifted in Maharashtra

Mrs Anshu Sinha has been posted as Managing Director, Mahtma Phule Backward Class Development Corporation, Mumbai, while E Ravendiran was made Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Navi Mumbai and A B Dhulaj is Managing Director, Maharashtra state Cotton Growers Marketing Federation, Mumbai. Besides, Deepak Taware has been posted as Deputy Director General, YASHADA, Pune in Maharashtra.

