Babus, mantris & buzz: Is Amit Shah monitoring AAP affairs?

Is Amit Shah monitoring AAP affairs?

It is said that Home Minister, Amit Shah is personally monitoring the AAP developments. Meaning is clear things with the Aam Aadmi Party will not die down and a few more arrests are not ruled out. Rosy days for the Aam Party are ruled out.

Only 'Jai Jagannath', No 'Jai Sri Ram' in Odisha

In Odisha, vote catching slogans are different during elections. As per experts ,during the campaign, Odia voters and campaigners greet each other by saying Jai Jagannath. Jai Sri Ram slogan is not very popular in the state. It has very few Ram Temples. Maximum temples belong to lord Shiva. Second catch slogan is Biju Patnaik in some pockets. Voters try to find out the contestant is from which camp. If he is from Biju camp his chances would be bright. Otherwise....

BUREAUCRACY

Empanelment of 2008 batch IAS later this year?

Empanelment of 2008 batch IAS officers to the rank of Joint Secretary in the Government of India is expected to take place after September.

Tenure of Ms Sudha Singh as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Ms Sudha Singh working as DIG, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended for a period of two years upto July 28, 2026. She is a 2006 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre.

Tenure of A Jayadevan as DIG, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of A Jayadevan working as DIG, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has been extended for a period of two years upto June 2, 2026. He is a 2008 batch IPS officer of MP cadre.

Tenure of Dr Navdeep Singh Brar as SP, CBI extended

The deputation tenure of Dr Navdeep Singh Brar working as SP, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended for a period of three years upto July 29, 2027. He is a 2012 batch IPS officer of AGMUT cadre.

Vandana to join Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Ms Vandana has been posted in the department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals as Director under the Central Staffing Scheme for a period of five years. She is a 2010 batch IRS(C&IT) officer.

Two Assistant Commissioners of Income Tax take VRS

Kishor Gangaram Pawar and Y M Vijay Kumar have taken VRS from IRS(C&IT). Both officers were Assistant Commissioners.

Tenure of Manoj Mittal as MD & CEO, IFCI extended

The tenure of Manoj Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI) Limited has been extended for a period of two years beyond June 11, 2024.

Tenure of Sudatta Mandal as Dy MD, SIDBI extended

The tenure of Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been extended for a period of two years beyond his present tenure ending on May 2, 2024. The extended tenure is May 3, to May 2, 2026.

Two IRS officers appointed as Expenditure Observers

The ECI has appointed two IRS(C&IT) officers-Shiv Pratap Singh and Ghanisth Yasu - as Expenditure Observers for Pollanchi and Theni Parliamentary constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Two IRS Officers will be Expenditure Observers for Arunachal Assembly

The ECI has appointed two IRS(C&IT) officers: Lobsang Tenzing and Dhiraj Kumar Digambar Rao Kamble- as Expenditure Observers for Mechuka and Dambuk assembly constituencies.

Technical resignations of IRS officers accepted

The Government of India has accepted the technical resignations of four Trainee IRS(C&IT) officers of the 74th batch. They are: Ms Preeti Kumari, Rahul Kumar Suraj D and Mandhare Soham Sunil.

Devesh Srivastava to continue as DGP, A&NI

Devesh Srivastava is going to continue as the DGP, Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The transfer orders of his incumbent S S Yadav has been kept in abeyance. Bothe are AGMUT cadre IPS officers.

Additional charge of CEO in J&K given to an IAS officer

IAS officer in J&K has been given the additional charge. According to the order, Ms. Prerna Puri, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department, shall hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, JakeGA. Ms. Anuradha Gupta, who was holding the charge of Chief Executive Officer, JakeGA has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Kundu transferred to Eastern Railway

K C Kundu has been transferred to Eastern Railway and posted in the cadre. He is a SG, IRSE officer

Hemant Kumar transferred to CLW

Hemant Kumar has been transferred to CLW and posted in the cadre. He is a JAG, IRSE, Eastern Railway officer.

Pradip Kumar transferred to SE Railway

Pradip Kumar has been transferred to South Eastern Railway and posted as CTE. He is a NFHAG, IRSE, Eastern Railway officer.

Mariappan M returns from KRDCL deputation

Mariappan M has returned from deputation from KRDCL and will be posted on Southern Railway in the cadre. He is a SG, IRSE officer.

(DISCLAIMER: Correctness of this content is the responsibility of the author. By arrangement with whispersinthecorridors.com)