Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (India@75): Weeklong Celebrations at HAL, Free Entry to Public at Museums/Exhibition Sites

HAL will organize a week-long public exhibition showcasing its 80 years of heritage, current and futuristic products at six locations across India to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (India @ 75) celebrations. The Defence Minister will virtually inaugurate these activities on December 13, 2021planned under the Ministry of Defence. The exhibitions will be held at HAL Heritage Centre and Aerospace Museum, Bengaluru and HAL’s Divisions at Nashik, Kanpur, Hyderabad, Koraput and Lucknow. Dedicated hangars showcasing HAL produced aircraft, helicopters, aero engines, avionics, components and LRUs will be on display at different exhibitions. These exhibitions will be kept open to public without entry fee from December 13-19, 2021 (9AM to 5PM).

The CATS WARRIOR UAV Mockup model will be the star attraction at HAL Museum, Bengaluru. The model of LCA Tejas and its LRUs, Mission Computer of Jaguar DARIN III and Mirage 2000-I, Shakti engine, Castings, Forgings, Communications systems and operational model of ALH transmission system will be on display. The photographs charting the growth of the Indian aerospace industry are also on display.

The Nashik Division of HAL will have a static display of MiG 21 and MiG 27 aircraft, showcase fighter (Su-30 MKI, MiG 21) models and different airborne parts during the exhibition. A cut section of a MiG engine will be displayed by HAL’s Koraput Division. The Do-228 and HS-748 will be on static display at Kanpur while avionics systems and LRUs will be the focus in the exhibitions at Hyderabad and Lucknow Divisions of HAL.

HAL is also facilitating the visit of school and college students for the exhibition to witness the progress of the Indian aerospace industry and learn about indigenous technologies.

Entry to these exhibition/museums will be with a valid ID cards. The school and college students are allowed with their school/college IDs. COVID protocols as applicable to each location shall apply.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 01:52 PM IST