Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:03 PM IST

Akshay & Jacqueline meet Administrator of the Union Territory, Praful Patel

FPJ Bureau
Actor Akshay Kumar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, after shooting for Ram Setu in daman, met Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Praful Patel and expressed their gratitude for cooperating in the shooting of the film.

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez shot for their film Ram Setu in Daman. After completing the shooting in Daman, Akshay Kumar met Administrator of Union Territory Praful Patel and thanked him for his cooperation in the shooting. During this, Akshay Kumar praised Daman's beautification. Other administrative officers were also present during this.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:03 PM IST
