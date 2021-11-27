Akshay & Jacqueline meet Administrator of the Union Territory, Praful Patel

Actor Akshay Kumar and actress Jacqueline Fernandez, after shooting for Ram Setu in daman, met Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu, Praful Patel and expressed their gratitude for cooperating in the shooting of the film.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 05:03 PM IST