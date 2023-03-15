Adani Transmission Ltd is now Single-use Plastic Free

Representational image |

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), the largest private transmission and distribution company in India and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio, has been recognised as ‘Single-use Plastic Free’. The Confederation of Indian Industry-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-ITC CESD), which supports the business community towards achieving sustainability, has certified ATL for its successful voluntary implementation of Single-use Plastic-Free measures within its 37 operational locations spread across 10 states of the country. The company's compliance with certification requirements has been confirmed by on-site evaluations and an examination of the supporting documentation. With the goal of ranking among the “Top 10 companies in the world in ESG benchmarking of electric utility companies”, ATL had initiated a slew of projects.

Ensuring ATL becomes Single-use Plastic Free, was one of the projects in that direction. A total of 37 ATL operational sites, i.e., 30 substations and 7 transmission line clusters, including stores, have been certified as “Single-use Plastic Free”. This certificate is valid from 22 February 2023 to 21 February 2024. This accomplishment has strengthened ATL's commitment to the group's alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal:12 and is in line with its ESG strategy and concerted efforts for material issues as disclosed by the company to all its stakeholders and investors via the company's Sustainability Report.

By reducing the plastic footprint, this is an important step by ATL to make a transition towards a circular economy for plastics by 2030. With this certification in its kitty, ATL has become the first Indian electrical utility to earn “Zero Waste to Landfill certification”, “Water Positive certification,” and “Single-use Plastic Free Company” added to its laurels.