32nd Annual General Meeting of IVCCI held at IMC

On September 29 in Mumbai, Indo-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducted its 32nd Annual General meeting. Vishvas Vidu Sapkal, Joint Secretary (South) of Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and Dr. Do Thanh Hai, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in India addressed the members at the AGM.

While Sapkal emphasized the government of India’s commitment towards greater economic and commercial engagement with Vietnam assuring the support of the Indian Mission in Vietnam for businesses of both countries exploring collaborations, Dr. Do Than Hai mentioned about several opportunities that Vietnam offers emphasizing that they are working to enhance bilateral trade to USD 20 billion by 2025.

Both dignitaries agreed that the direct flights operating from four Indian cities to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and introduction of more direct connections from other cities in India will help strengthen economic relations to its true potential.

IVCCI is recognized as a nodal agency to promote trade and economic relations between India and Vietnam by the Government of India and the Government of Vietnam.