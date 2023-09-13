 Zydus Receives EIR For The Injectables Manufacturing Facility At Zydus Biotech Park
Zydus Receives EIR For The Injectables Manufacturing Facility At Zydus Biotech Park

The inspection was a cGMP Inspection and had ended with NIL observations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Zydus Receives EIR For The Injectables Manufacturing Facility At Zydus Biotech Park | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus on Wednesday announced that the company has received the EIR report from the USFDA for the inspection conducted at the injectables manufacturing facility at Zydus Biotech Park located at Changodar, Ahmedabad from 5th to 13th June, 2023, th ecompany announced through an exchange filing.

About Zydus

The Zydus Group with an overarching purpose of empowering people with freedom to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, is an innovative, global lifesciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The group employs nearly 24000 people worldwide and is driven by its mission to unlock new possibilities in lifesciences through quality healthcare solutions that impact lives. The group aspires to transform lives through path-breaking discoveries.

Zydus shares

The shares of Zydus on Wednesday at 1:58 pm IST were trading at Rs 639.15, up by 1.82 percent.

