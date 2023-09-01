Zydus Receives Final Approval From The USFDA For Erythromycin Tablets | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as Zydus) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg (USRLD: Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg), the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

About Erythromycin tablet

Erythromycin tablets, USP is an antibacterial product and is used to prevent and treat infections in many different parts of the body, including respiratory tract infections, skin infections, diphtheria, intestinal amebiasis, acute pelvic inflammatory disease, Legionnaire's disease and pertussis. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ, Ahmedabad (India).

Erythromycin Tablets USP, 250 mg and 500mg had annual sales of USD 23mn in the United States.

The group now has 379 approvals and has so far filed over 444* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Friday at 1:22 pm IST were at Rs 614, down by 1.89 percent.