Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 11th Sept 2025

File Image |

Nifty index opened gap up by 120 points and crossed the psychological 25k marks. It moved in a consolidative band and held on to 24900 zones as a base. It maintained the early gains which mirrored strength and the index found wrestling for higher ground amidst global and domestic cues with strong technical underpinnings supporting buy on dips strategy. It formed a small bodied candle on daily frame and closed with gains of around 100 points. It has been making higher highs - higher lows from the last three sessions. Now it has hold above 24900 zones for an up move towards 25150 then 25250 zones while supports have shifted higher to 24850 and 24750 zones.

File Image |

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25000 then 25100 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25000 then 24900 strike. Call writing is seen at 25000 then 25100 strike while Put writing is seen at 25000 then 24950 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24400 to 25400 zones while an immediate range between 24700 to 25200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a positive note and moved higher during the initial hour of the day. It later witnessed profit booking from 81650 zones dragging it towards 81200 levels. In the final half hour the index rebounded and climbed back towards 81400 levels. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with long upper and lower shadows indicating support based buying but restricted upside. The index eventually closed with gains of around 320 points. Now it has hold above 81200 zones for an up move towards 81700 then 81000 zones while supports can be seen at 81200 and 81000 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened on a positive note near 54550 marks and extended the momentum towards 54700 zones in the first half of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and gradually drifted lower towards 54450 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a small bodied candle on daily scale as buying interest is visible at lower levels and finally gave a range breakout after nine sessions above 54400 zones to close with gains of around 320 points near 54500 zones. Now it has to hold above 54250 zones for an up move towards 54750 then 55000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 54250 then 54000 levels.

File Image |

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.52% at 25079 levels. Positive setup seen in Persistent, Coforge, Mphasis, KPIT Tech, Cyient, Bank Of India, BEL, CG Power, LTI Mindtree and Indian Bank while weakness in BSE, Dmart, Supreme Industries, Astral, Siemens, Crompton, Torrent Pharma, Pidilite Industries, Trent and Jubilant Foodworks.

BOMDYEING - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

The stock is trading above all its key moving averages of 40/100 and 200 EMA levels indicating strong momentum. Additionally, the Super Trend indicator has turned positive, which signals a potential bullish sentiment. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 170, the bias remains upward with scope for further upmove rally.

File Image |

BUY BOMDYEING CMP 188.22 SL 171.20 TGT 210.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 11th Sept 2025

Jupiter Wagons:

Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Pvt Ltd, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 9th September 2025 from Ministry of Railways, Railway Board. This LOA pertains to the supply of a total 9,000 LHB Axlesfor FIAT-IR Bogies, with an aggregate order value of approximately Rs 113 crore.

RVNL:

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from West Central Railway for “Design/ Modification, Supply, Erection, Testing and commissioning of 220/132kV/2X25 kV Scott connected Traction Sub Station and switching posts with AT including SCADA work between BINA to RTA section of Bhopal Division of WC Railway to meet 3000MT loading target.” The cost of work is Rs 169 crore and the timeline to complete the same is 540 days.

Rainbow Children:

The company has inaugurated a new ~100 beds spoke hospital, located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. As on date, Rainbow Children along with its subsidiaries has an existing total bed capacity of ~2,185 beds in India. The occupancy was 40.2% of its capacity during Q1FY26. They have proposed capacity expansion of 100 beds thus taking total bed capacity to ~2,285 beds. The total project cost is approx. Rs 60 crore and will be funded through internal accruals.

Tega Industries:

Tega Industries in consortium with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo (the “Apollo Funds”), has entered into a term sheet to acquire Molycop, a leading global supplier in grinding media for the mining industry, from an affiliate of American Industrial Partners (AIP) at an enterprise value of ~USD 1.5 billion.

This strategic, complementary acquisition will establish Tega Industries as one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of ‘critical-to-operate’ consumables for certain production steps in the mining, mineral processing and material handling industries with an innovative and differentiated product portfolio.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals:

The company has entered into Share Subscription and Shareholders’ Agreement (“SSSA”) to subscribe 26% equity shares of Torrent Urja 27 Pvt Ltd for setting up captive hybrid (Solar + Wind) power project in the State of Gujarat. This investment is intended to enhance the share of renewable power sources in the operation of the Company.