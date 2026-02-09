Zydus Lifesciences Q3 Profit Rises 1.8% YoY To ₹1,042 Cr, Revenue Jumps 30%

Zydus Lifesciences posted marginal year-on-year profit growth in Q3 FY26. | File Image |

Mumbai: Zydus Lifesciences reported a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,042.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), while revenue from operations surged 30.3 percent YoY to Rs 6,864.5 crore, according to its unaudited financial results. Sequentially, profit declined from Q2 levels due to higher exceptional costs, even as topline momentum remained strong.

On a sequential basis, Zydus Lifesciences’ consolidated revenue increased 12.1 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 6,123.2 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting continued traction across pharmaceuticals and consumer products. However, net profit declined 17.2 percent QoQ from Rs 1,258.6 crore, primarily due to elevated exceptional expenses booked during the quarter.

Profit before tax and share of joint venture profits stood at Rs 1,353.4 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1,687.4 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1,184.1 crore in Q3 FY25. The company recorded exceptional items of Rs 84.9 crore, largely on account of a one-time impact related to the implementation of the New Labour Codes, which increased gratuity and leave encashment liabilities.

Total expenses during the quarter rose to Rs 5,537.6 crore, up from Rs 4,510.6 crore in Q2 FY26, led by higher employee benefit expenses and other operating costs. Despite this, operating scale benefits helped sustain profitability at broadly stable year-on-year levels.

Earnings per share (basic) for the quarter came in at Rs 10.36, marginally higher than Rs 10.17 in Q3 FY25, but lower than Rs 12.51 in Q2 FY26, mirroring the sequential movement in net profit.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Zydus Lifesciences posted consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 19,561.4 crore, registering a 17.0 percent increase over Rs 16,713.6 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit for the nine-month period rose 12.3 percent YoY to Rs 3,767.5 crore, supported by steady growth across business segments and contributions from joint ventures.

Disclaimer: This news summary is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company. Figures are subject to revision upon audit and should not be construed as investment advice only.