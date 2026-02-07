JK Tyre Q3 Profit Surges 263% YoY To ₹209 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹4,223 Crore

File Image |

Mumbai: In Q3 FY26, JK Tyre posted consolidated revenues of Rupees 4,222.96 crore, up from Rupees 3,673.68 crore in Q3 FY25 and Rupees 4,011.31 crore in Q2 FY26. Net profit jumped nearly 3.7 times on a YoY basis, reaching Rupees 209.05 crore compared to Rupees 57.66 crore in Q3 FY25. Profit also surged from Rupees 57.37 crore in Q2 FY26. The company credited strong OEM demand, improved replacement volumes, and better export realisation for the performance.

Sequential Growth Builds on Margin Efficiency

On a QoQ basis, revenue grew by 5.3 percent, while operating profit (PBIDT) increased 8.9 percent to Rupees 583.10 crore from Rupees 535.68 crore. Total expenses rose 4.4percent to Rupees 3,877.17 crore, indicating improved cost control. EPS (Basic) climbed from Rupees 1.85 in Q2 to Rupees 7.29 in Q3. Exceptional items for the quarter stood at Rupees 104.02 crore, primarily due to labour code adjustments, stamp duty on merger, and VRS-related costs.

Nine-Month Performance & Outlook

For 9M FY26, JK Tyre posted Rupees 12,103.21 crore in revenue and Rupees 766.23 crore in PAT, up from Rupees 10,934.32 crore and Rupees 569.49 crore respectively in 9M FY25. The company completed the merger of Cavendish Industries Ltd (CIL) during the quarter, adding operational synergies. It reaffirmed its sustainability focus with a top-tier ESG rating and strong capacity utilisation across plants. With demand tailwinds intact, the company enters Q4 with healthy momentum.

Disclaimer: This report is based on publicly disclosed financial results by JK Tyres. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell.