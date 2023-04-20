 Zydus gets USFDA clearance to sell blood pressure medicine in the US
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 20, 2023, 01:47 PM IST
Image: Zydus (Representative)

According to an exchange filing, pharma company Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets.

Metoprolol is used with or without other medications to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks, and kidney problems.

This medication is also used to treat chest pain (angina) and to improve survival after a heart attack. Metoprolol belongs to a class of drugs known as beta blockers.

It works by blocking the action of certain natural chemicals in body, such as epinephrine, on the heart and blood vessels. This effect lowers the heart rate, blood pressure, and strain on the heart.

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, (India). Metoprolol Tartrate Tablets USP, 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg had annual sales of USD 45.2 mn in the United States.

The group now has 364 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

