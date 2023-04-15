 Indian pharma firm Zydus gets USFDA nod to market Isoproterenol hydrochloride injections
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara in Gujarat.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Zydus (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, pharma company Zydus Lifesciences Limited has announced that it received the United States Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) nod to manufacture and market Isoproterenol Hydrochloride Injection.

Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.

  • The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India).

  • Isoproterenol Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2 mg/mL and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) had annual sales of USD 28.5 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).

  • The group now has 362 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

