Indian pharma firm Zydus gets USFDA nod to market Isoproterenol hydrochloride injections

Image: Zydus (Representative)

Through an exchange filing, pharma company Zydus Lifesciences Limited has announced that it received the United States Food and Drug Administration's (USFDA) nod to manufacture and market Isoproterenol Hydrochloride Injection.

Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.