 Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessZydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg

Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg

Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 03:45 PM IST
article-image
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg (USRLD: Daliresp Tablets, 250 mcg).

Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India).

Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg had annual sales of USD 34 mn in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).

The group now has 363 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Read Also
Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Estradiol Transdermal System
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sula appoints Riyaaz Amlani as Independent Director

Sula appoints Riyaaz Amlani as Independent Director

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Mastek net profit drops at Rs 72.59 crore

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Mastek net profit drops at Rs 72.59 crore

Everything to know about HRA Tax Exemption

Everything to know about HRA Tax Exemption

Mastek named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout in the Global ISG Index

Mastek named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout in the Global ISG Index

Mumbai emerges as India's richest city with 59,000 millionaires; ranked 21st globally

Mumbai emerges as India's richest city with 59,000 millionaires; ranked 21st globally