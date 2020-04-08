Zydus Cadila boosts Hydroxychloroquine production 10 times to battle coronavirus

India is the biggest manufacturer of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug that is being touted as 'game-changer' in the fight against COVID-19 and is being aggressively sought by US President Donald Trump.

The country has the capacity to quickly ramp up the output of hydroxychloroquine.

Amid the increasing demand for the drug, pharma giant Zydus Cadila which alsos one of the two largest manufactueres of HCQ has now increaseed it production by 10 times to 30 metric tonnes. This amounts to nearly 15 crore tablets of 200 mg per month.

The company is helping the government to build a stock of 10 crore dosages of the drug said chairman Pankaj Patel. He said that this is not the time to make money and they will be supplying the drug to ICMR at a lower price- probably a little over Rs 3 per tablet.

He said that they have enough stock in the country. Moreover, the company has also accelarated research for a vaccine and has entered the animal testing stage and if everything goes as per the plan, the company may lauch its vaccine by January next year.