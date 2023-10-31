 Zydus Acquires UK Based LiqMeds Group
Zydus Acquires UK Based LiqMeds Group

Zydus will pay an upfront consideration of GBP 68 million and yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on achievement of certain agreed milestones towards acquisition of the LiqMeds Group of companies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
Zydus Acquires UK Based LiqMeds Group | Image: Zydus (Representative)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited a discovery-driven, global life sciences company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK Limited, announced the acquisition of the UK headquartered LiqMeds Group of companies which has capabilities and specialisation in development, manufacturing and supply of oral liquid products for global markets, which it currently commercialises through partners, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The group’s subsidiary LM Manufacturing Limited (LMML), has an oral liquids manufacturing site at Weedon, Northampton, UK, which supplies products to the US and UK markets. Zydus will pay an upfront consideration of GBP 68 million and yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on achievement of certain agreed milestones towards acquisition of the LiqMeds Group of companies. The transaction will be EPS accretive for Zydus from the first year of acquisition.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, Dr. Sharvil Patel said, “We believe that liquid orals is a large, growing market and serves unmet needs with significant new market expansion opportunities. In line with our patient-centric approach, we believe that oral liquid formulations would help geriatric and paediatric patients, bringing in greater ease of convenience and therapy compliance.”

