Sun Pharma And Zydus Sign Licensing Agreement For Co-marketing Of Desidustat

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) on Monday announced that both companies have entered into a licensing agreement to co-market an innovative drug, Desidustat in India, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Desidustat is first-of-its-kind oral treatment for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India.

Under the terms of this agreement, Zydus has granted Sun Pharma semi-exclusive rights to comarket the product in India. Sun Pharma will market the drug under the brand name RYTSTAT®. Zydus launched the drug under the brand name Oxemia™ in 2022 and will continue to market it. Zydus will receive upfront licensing income and is eligible to receive milestone income based on achievement of pre-defined milestones.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO - India Business, Sun Pharma said, “The addition of RYTSTAT® further strengthens our nephrology portfolio in India. This partnership will allow greater access to a critical therapy, helping millions of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease. At Sun, it has always been our endeavour to introduce innovative products that help improve the quality of life of patients.”

About CKD

CKD is a serious, progressive medical condition characterized by a gradual loss of kidney function, usually accompanied by other comorbidities including anemia, cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, heart failure and stroke), diabetes mellitus, eventually leading to kidney failure.

CKD patients are often on multiple medications and have increased risk of drug-drug interactions. The clinical development programme of Desidustat was one of the largest trials of its kind in India for anemia in CKD patients, conducted in over 1200 subjects. Desidustat provides CKD patients with an oral, convenient therapeutic option for the treatment of anemia.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares

The shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Monday at Rs 1,115.05, up by 0.34 percent.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd shares

The shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Monday at 11:20 am IST were at Rs 579.80, up by 0.83 percent.